Vika’s cockroach gets a little pink dress



CEBU, Philippines—A mom can easily learn to make dresses for her child.

But for a cockroach? She has got to have a truckload of patience.

Jolina Magdangal on Friday, February 11, shared photos of daughter Vika and her pet cockroach “Ipi” wearing a little pink dress.

Jolina said she made that cute dress herself.

“Anak!!!! Pag malaki ka na, ipapa frame ko ang picture na ito para alam mo kung gaano kita kamahal.😂😂😂 Di ko alam pano ko natapos magtahi ng damit para sa ipis pero dahil buong araw nya ako kinukulit na gawan ko daw ng damit si “IPI”, ayan ang dress (partida may migraine pa ako myan ha). Napaka sakit sa kamay! 😂😂😂😂

Pero napaka-priceless ng ngiti at kilig mo anak.😍😍😍,” Jolina wrote.

Vika’s pet cockroach is just a toy.

On Thursday, February 10, Jolina also posted a cute photo of tired Vika who fell asleep next to the sleeping “Ipi.” The cockroach has her own little pillow and bedsheet too. /rcg

