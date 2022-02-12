Mandaue City to start vaccination for kids on Feb. 14

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government will already start on Monday, February 14, the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11-year-old.

This will be done at Parkmall, says Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, the executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, deputy chief of the city’s Vaccination Operations Center, said they will deploy mascots at the vaccination area to make it appealing to children.

As of Wednesday, February 9, a total of 15, 758 children ages 5 to 11-years-old have already registered for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dargantes said they are just waiting for the arrival of the vaccines that they will use.

The Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) said on Friday that 88,000 vaccine doses for children has been allocated for Central Visayas.

Doctor Mary Jean Loreche, the VVOC spokesperson, said these vaccines are scheduled to arrive here this Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The vaccine that will be administered on children is a specially-prepared Pfizer vaccine that has lower dosage and lower concentration compared to those that are given to those aged 12 to 17-years-old.

As soon as the city is able to start vaccinating kids, they will also look into the possibility of opening a second vaccination site at UCLM for this age group, Dargantes said.

