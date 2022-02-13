Gwen open to dialogue with nat’l gov’t on Cebu policies in foreign arrivals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said she was open to having a dialogue with the national government pertaining to the province’s policies in foreign arrivals.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonathan Malaya on February 10 said in a press briefing that their department was planning to hold talks with Garcia.

This developed after Garcia issued Executive Order (EO) No. 3-2022, which allowed the entry of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated foreign tourists via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) under several conditions.

When asked for her comments, Garcia said she was looking forward to the dialogue with DILG and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

“Wa pa (ni-reach out ang DILG). But I am always open to a dialogue with DILG,” said Garcia in a text message sent to reporters.

The Capitol will be accepting unvaccinated and partially vaccinated foreign tourists. However, they shall undergo the mandatory, facility-based quarantine and at least two rounds of swab tests.

The province also offered them the option to get themselves inoculated, with a single-dose jab.

But Malaya on February 10 pointed out that the policy of the IATF stated that only fully vaccinated foreign travelers could enter the country starting this February 16.

He also stressed that the IATF policy “should be followed” by the Cebu government.

The Philippines welcomed back fully vaccinated foreign tourists last February 10. They can skip quarantine as long as they can present proof of their vaccination status, and negative RT-PCR test results conducted within 48 hours prior to their departure.

/dbs

