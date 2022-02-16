WATCH: Marian Rivera shares a charming video of her son Ziggy

CEBU, Philippines — Even at a young age, Ziggy Dantes can melt hearts in seconds.

This was proven in a video shared by his celebrity mom Marian Rivera on Instagram.

“My little curious and sweet boy! Mama will always be here to hold your hand,” Rivera wrote.

In the video, sweet little Ziggy, who is just 2 years old, can be seen giving flowers to her mom Rivera and then holding her hands while they walk slowly.

Netizens gushed over Ziggy’s charming smile in Rivera’s video post.

Celebrity friends likewise reacted to the video, including KC Concepcion and Enchong Dee.

“Grabeeeee guapo!!!” Concepcion wrote, while Dee simply put three heart emojis on the comment section.

As of this posting, the video garnered over 325,000 likes and 2,000 comments from fans.

Jose Sixto “Ziggy” Dantes is Rivera and Dingdong Dantes’ second child. Maria Letizia “Zia” Dantes is his elder sister.

