P10.5M lost in Tejero warehouse fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P10.5 million worth of properties were estimated to have been lost in a fire that hit a warehouse located along B. Benedicto Street in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, February 16, 2022.

Fire Officer (FO3) Fulbert Navarro, the fire investigator of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), said that they are yet to determine what caused the fire and from where it originated.

After raising the fire to 1st alarm at 6:10 pm, firemen declared the blaze under control nearly an hour after.

Responders are still trying to put out the fire as of this posting.

Hardware owner, Edward Garcia, said that the warehouse contained mostly hardware items like household equipment among others.

Navarro said no one was reported injured in the blaze as employees there only work from 8 am to 5 pm as claimed by the warehouse owner. That is why the hardware was already locked when the fire broke lout.

Navarro admitted that locked hardware gates made their response challenging. To address this, they resorted to multiple entries and forced open at least two gates to allow fire responders to get in.

Garcia also said that they are thankful for the fire responders who promptly responded and prevented the fire from completely burning down the warehouse. /rcg

READ:

P8M lost in Cebu City hardware store fire

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy