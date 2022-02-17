Chan fires back: Malversation and graft cases lack basis, politically motivated

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan describes the Malversation of Public Funds and Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act charges filed against him before the Office of the Visayas Ombudsman as having no basis and politically motivated.

Earlier, seven barangay captains in the city, namely; Bankal Barangay Captain and Association of Barangay Council (ABC) president Eduardo Cuizon, Gun-ob Brgy. Capt. Eleonor Fontanoza, Looc Brgy. Capt. Regina Ybañez, Tungasan Brgy. Capt. Triponia Abayan, Subabasbas Brgy. Capt. Joselito Tibon, Canjulao Brgy. Capt. Reynaldo Tampus, and Maribago Brgy. Capt. Rosalino Abing, filed the said cases against the mayor, due to alleged questionable purchases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related items.

This includes non-food and food items worth more than P47 million that were procured in 2020 and 2021.

The barangay captains questioned the transactions, after the winning bidder, Heritage Muebles Mirabile Export, Inc., was found to be engaged in exporting furniture and not in food catering services.

Chan, however, believes that the respondents only want to take revenge against him, especially since most of them were facing cases that he filed.

“Kining pito nga imong ginganlan nga nakita nako, these are barangay captains nga dunay mga violations diri sa siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu. Seguro wala ta kahibawo nga panimawos ni ilaha sa mayor nga naka-violate sila,” Chan said.

Chan also believes that the claims of the barangay captains have no basis since the city did not receive any notice of suspension or notice of disallowance from the Commission on Audit.

To recall, the barangay captains based their complaint on a COA report that was released in 2021.

“Para nako walay basihanan, kay nakapasar man sa COA. Sa ato pa tanan, above norm and pag-proseso sa maong mga pag-purchase og pagpalit,” he added.

For Chan, there were no irregularities in their transactions from the winning bidder due to the urgency of the situation, especially in 2020 when the city was locked down at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from this, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has also allowed those transactions that the city entered into.

“During that time, maoy pagsugod sa COVID-19. On that 2020, there is a mandate from the DILG nga nag-lockdown ta tagaan nato ug pagkaon ang mga nanginahanglan. So with that, with the lockdown, limitado ra ang mga tawo nga makagawas. So, naay urgency, naay dinalian, bisan kinsa, as long as mi-follow ka, misunod ka sa proseso, gi-allow ra gyud na sa DILG,” he said.

Chan added that they are still waiting for a copy of the complaint from the Ombudsman before they will comprehensively reply to the said allegations.

Aside from Chan, other respondents in the case are the members of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), some department heads, and the winning bidder. /rcg

