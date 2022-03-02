WATCH: Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay share sweet video in Africa
CEBU, Philippines — Newlyweds Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay absolutely filled the air of Africa with love.
Adarna made netizens’ hearts swoon with the very romantic video she recently shared on Instagram.
In the video, the celebrity couple can be seen exchanging “I love you” as they kiss while enjoying their Safari adventure.
Meanwhile, Ramsay also shared snippets from their vacation.
He captioned his post, “Safari in the sky.”
The celebrity couple flew to Africa for their honeymoon together with Adarna’s son, Elias Modesto.
Adarna and Ramsay tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Bataan last November 2021.
