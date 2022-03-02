Visayan Electric: Over P800K reflected on consumer’s February 2022 bill ‘erroneous’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If you notice any “outrageous” increases in your monthly bill, you better start to ask why?

Engineer Daryl Bonbon, Visayan Electric vice president for consumer services, said concerns on the monthly bills should immediately be referred to their office for appropriate action.

Bonbon issued the reminder after a netizen complained on social media after his February 2022 bill reached P877, 045.

This was an “isolated case” which resulted from erroneous meter reading and encoding, Bonbon said in a press conference on Wednesday morning, March 2.

Engineer Bonbon has apologized to the affected consumer. He said that they are now starting to make the necessary corrections after they also reached out to the said consumer.

The engineer from Visayan Electric explained that the “human error” happened after the consumer had a replacement of his old meter.

Errors, such as this, he said, cannot be avoided following a meter replacement. But this can always be corrected after the affected consumer calls their office to report the error.

Bonbon is urging consumers not to hesitate to reach out to them for their concerns.

He said that bills increasing at least five times the normal amount should already be a cause for alarm.

Consumers, he said, can also reach them for clarifications on the increases in their February 2022 bills which may have resulted from bill lumping or increases in their consumption.

Visayan Electric suspended collections for December 17, 2021 to January 31, 2022 as a form of reprieve or grace period for all consumers who were devastated by Typhoon Odette.

