Visayan Electric resumes meter reading and billing for all customers 

Visayan Electric will resume its meter reading activities for all its customers starting February 2, 2022.

This resumption of meter reading activities will cover part of the December consumption of some customers before the typhoon, as well as the consumption after energization post Typhoon Odette.

Customers will start receiving their bills by the second week of February, but Visayan Electric has extended the due date of bills to 30 days from it’s issuance. This is in compliance with the ERC Advisory for Typhoon Odette issued last December 22, 2021.

“Since we have suspended meter reading and billing of accounts immediately after Typhoon

Odette, please expect that the service period of your February billing may cover more than one month’s consumption, depending on the last reading of your account prior to the typhoon and the reading cut off of the current bill,” explained Visayan Electric President and Chief Operating Officer Raul C. Lucero.

The electric utility reminded its customers that billing would be based on consumption — those who were energized early after the typhoon would already be billed based on their consumption.

There will also be no disconnection for all customers until March 31, 2022 but the electric utility encourages its customers who have the capacity to pay to settle their bills as soon as possible to prevent bill shock.

For more details and other inquiries, please call our Customer Service Hotline 230-8326 or send us a message at our official FB or Twitter pages.

