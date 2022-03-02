Sambag 2 fire victims receive aid 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 164 families who were affected by the fire that hit Barangay Sambag 2 got help from current Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) -Cebu City president Franklyn Ong.

As of March 2, 2022, the fire victims received rice, sardines, noodles, face masks, t-shirts, and mineral water.

“…sukad pa sa una basta adunay katalagman, permanente gyud ko muhatag og gamay nga hinabang,” said Ong.

Meanwhile, as the country celebrates Fire Prevention Month this March, Ong also reminded residents to always be careful when it comes to fire.

“Importante sad magamping gyud ta. Atong sultihan atong mga silingan, labi na karong buwana nagsaulog ta og Fire Prevention Month,” the ABC President warned.

It can be recalled that the fire that hit Barangay Sambag 2 last February 25 razed 74 houses, leaving 614 individuals homeless.

/bmjo

