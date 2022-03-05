Bongbong Marcos now calls on Russia to ‘respect’ Ukraine’s freedom.

MANILA, Philippines — After earlier saying that there is no need for the Philippines to take a stance on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos is now calling on Russia to “respect” Ukraine’s freedom.

The former senator is now appealing for a “peaceful resolution to the ongoing armed conflict” between the two European countries.

“I appeal for sobriety to prevail, for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing armed conflict as I stand united with the rest of the world for Russia to respect Ukraine’s freedom and its citizens’ democratic way of life,” Marcos said in a statement.

“I support the unconditional observance of human rights and fervently hope that there will be no more targeting of civilian communities and civilian establishments,” he added.

Marcos earlier said that while he is worried for the safety of Filipinos in Ukraine, he believes there is no need for the Philippines to take a stance amid the conflict between the two European countries.

The presidential candidate said the Philippines should focus on the Filipinos who refuse to leave Ukraine amid the conflict.

“I don’t think there is a need to make a stand. We are not involved, except for our nationals,” Marcos said.

Marcos’ running mate, vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio added that the Philippines should be “neutral” and only make a stand if its own interest is put at risk.

