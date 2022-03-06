Heart Evangelista meets Vogue editor Anna Wintour in Paris

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Heart Evangelista is making every girl’s dream come true by having breakfast with no other an Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 5, Heart gave her followers a glimpse of her breakfast invitation hosted by Vogue Magazine.

“Breakfast in Paris with Anna and @edward_enninful 🤍 thank you for hosting @voguemagazine ☁️ it was indeed a wonderful way to start my day !” she wrote as caption to her IG post.

Heart said they were also joined by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

In 2019, Heart made it as part of the “Vogue 100” list that featured “distinctive creative voices from around the globe, encompassing actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists, activists, chefs, choreographers, videographers, beauty fanatics, glamour girls and wonderful weirdos of every stripe.”

She flew to Paris in January 2022 for the Fashion Week and met with French designer Christian Louboutin, among others.

The socialite flew back to Paris early this week to attend some of the fashion shows for the Fashion Week.

She wowed her followers as she posted on her social media account photos of her wearing ensembles that are to die for!

Heart is indeed making a mark not just for herself, but also for the Philippines, as she gets to join and mingle with the big guns in the world’s fashion industry.

