Tracy Maureen Perez is set to return to Puerto Rico for Miss World pageant

CEBU, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez will be flying back to Puerto Rico very soon, and she is one of three beauty queens flying out of the country to compete in different international beauty pageants.

Miss World Philippines organization held a press conference on Saturday, March 5, 2022, to send off reigning queens including Perez, Miss Eco PH 2021 Kathleen Paton, and Miss Environment PH 2021 Michelle Arceo.

“Still can’t believe that I got to have a second send-off party, the amount of love and support you guys have shown me all throughout this journey is amazing 💙 ,” Perez shared on Instagram.

Paton, right after the send-off party, flew to Egypt to represent the country in the Miss Eco International pageant which will be held on March 14, 2022, while Arceo will compete in the Miss Environment International pageant in Mumbai, India from March 21 to April 2, 2022

Perez will be aiming for the second Miss World crown of the Philippines’ after Megan Young’s victory last 2013.

The Miss World pageant’s coronation night was supposed to be held last December 17, 2021, but, this was postponed due to health and safety concerns brought about by COVID-19. The coronation night was then moved to March 16, 2022, still in Puerto Rico.

After winning the Head-to-Head Challenge, Perez secured a spot in the Top 30 of the pageant. She also won Beauty with a Purpose challenge.

The Cebuana beauty queen shared her life story and journey as a beauty queen on the Miss World website as part of the pageant’s Digital Media Challenge. The winner of this challenge will advance the candidate to the Top 12 of the Miss World 2021.

