Lapu-Lapu City receives Notice of Compliance from LTFRB-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 has awarded a Certificate of Compliance to the City of Lapu-Lapu after the agency has approved the city’s Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

LTFRB 7 Regional Director Col. Eduardo C. Montealto, Jr. personally awarded the Notice of Compliance (NOC) to the City of Lapu-Lapu represented by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan at the Lapu-Lapu City Mayor’s Office.

Montealto said that the key components of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) include Local Public Transport Route Planning (LPTRP) where local government units are required to prepare their own LPTRP that will be implemented in their selective localities, routes rationalization that aims to address operational inefficiencies and worsening of traffic conditions, fleet modernization, industry consolidation, and social support mechanisms.

The LPTRP is in accordance with the Department of Transportation Department Order No. 2017-011, otherwise known as the Omnibus Guidelines on the Planning and Identification of Public Road Transportation Services and Franchise Issuance or simply known as the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines.

“The LGU is hereby directed to pass an ordinance adopting the said LPTRP indicating the following. There are eight routes that have been approved and complied with the guidelines and a total of 241 units,” Montealto said.

Chan, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Montealto for helping them craft the newly approved routes.

“Thank you very much RD Montealto for helping us with this and at least we can ease the traffic of our city,” Chan said.

Also present during the awarding ceremony were the PUVMP-LTFRB7 team.

In attendance also from the LGU was Engr. Perla T. Amar, Head of the Lapu-Lapu City Planning and Development Office, and Mr. Mario Napule, Head of the Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management Office (CTMS). /rcg

