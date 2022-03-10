Drivers for license renewal urged: Avail of free Comprehensive Driver’s Education program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Drivers who are due for a renewal of license are encouraged to avail of the free Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) through the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) portal.

Under Republic Act 10930 all applicants renewing their driver’s licenses are required to pass the CDE examination to avail of the recently implemented 10-year validity of the driver’s license.

LTO-7 started the roll-out of the 10-year validity of the driver’s license last December of 2021.

The LTO-7 is offering free CDE sessions through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) that can be accessed 24/7 via LTO’s free online portal.

“Our online portal can be accessed anytime and anywhere. It also has the refresher course for the drivers for them to be reminded of the road safety, traffic rules, special laws, regulations, among others,” said LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec.

The CDE Online Validation Exam has 25 questions and an applicant must aim for at least a 50% score or 13 correct answers in order to pass the test.

Once an applicant passes that said exam, the CDE certificate will be sent via email.

“Before going to our LTO offices, you need to have an LTO Client ID, this is the proof that you have registered to the LTMS Public Portal. You cannot take the CDE Exam if you have not registered. Registering is free, taking the exam through our portal is free,” clarified the director.

After securing the CDE certificate, the applicant can now print the result and bring it to the nearest LTO office for renewal.

When in the LTO office, the applicant should accomplish the form for renewal where it will require the basic details of the applicant.

It will be followed by a medical examination in an LTO accredited medical facility.

Once the medical results are ready, the applicant can then go back to the LTO office and submit the medical evaluation form together with the old driver’s license and the CDE certificate.

“The renewal fee costs only P585 for both professional and non-professional licenses. This is on top of the application fee and the late-renewal penalties,” added Caindec.

After paying the corresponding fees, the applicant must then proceed to the window where biometrics and photo will be taken.

Awaiting the release of the renewed driver’s license, a driver can get a 10-year validity if no violation has been recorded in the LTO Point Registry.

Section 14 of RA 10930 states that “Every applicant for renewal of a license to operate any motor vehicle who has accrued at least five (5) demerit points during the accumulation period shall be required to complete a driver’s reorientation course to be conducted by LTO or duly accredited service provider.”

Likewise, drivers who accumulated 10 or more total demerit points shall complete both driver’s reorientation courses and shall pass the theoretical driving course.

RELATED STORIES

LTO-7 to public: Don’t flock to offices since licenses’, registrations’ validity extended

LTO-7 starts issuing driver’s license with 10-year validity

LTO: No added cost for renewal of driver’s licenses

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy