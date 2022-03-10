Vargas working to seal deal for title fight with champ Magsayo in July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The featherweight world title showdown between the reigning WBC world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and former world super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas is nearing to close a deal for a fight in July.

In a report from Boxing Scene, the 31-year-old Vargas, the former WBC world super bantamweight champion, is currently in talks with Magsayo’s camp, MP Promotions to make the fight happen.

If their deal is finalized, it will likely be promoted by the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) in July and will likely shelve the possible rematch between Magsayo and erstwhile champion Gary Russell Jr.

Vargas’s name was already on the horizon right after Magsayo dethroned Russell Jr. last January 22 via majority decision in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

He was already considered by WBC as the mandatory challenger for Magsayo’s title after he climbed from the super bantamweight division to the featherweight division.

Vargas on paper is more experienced than Magsayo. He holds an unbeaten record of 35 wins with 22 knockouts.

He defended the WBC world super bantamweight title five times from 2017 to 2019. He won the world title against British Gavin McDonnel via a majority decision in 2017.

After winning the title, Vargas defended it against Ronny Rios, Oscar Negrete, Azat Hovhannisyan, Franlin Manzanilla, and Tomoki Kameda. All of the bouts’ outcomes were unanimous decision.

Vargas stepped out of the boxing scene after nursing an injury in 2019. He made his return in November 2021 and beat Leonardo Baez by unanimous decision in a 10-rounder non-title bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the other hand, the younger Magsayo, 26, of Bohol, is also unbeaten at 24 wins with 16 knockouts.

He earned his world title shot after knocking out Julio Ceja in the 10th round in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas world title duel in Las Vegas.

