Trojans, Wizards on collision course on Saturday in PCAP online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An all-Cebu team showdown between the Toledo City Trojans and the Cebu City Wizards will highlight the March 12 scheduled matches of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference.

The Trojans and the Wizards are set on a collision course in the second match tomorrow, Saturday in the country’s biggest pro online chess competition.

The Trojans are currently ranked No. 5 in the southern division standings with 16 wins and 11 losses while the Wizards are at the No. 10 spot with a 6-21 (win-loss) slate.

As expected, the Toledo City will bank on its reliable woodpushers in International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Masters (NMs) Merben Roque and Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Ronald Ganzon, Rommel Ganzon, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Richard Natividad.

Meanwhile, Cebu City is expected to field in Team captain Mark Mangubat, NM Mario Mangubat, Antonio Cabibil, Joel Pacuribot, Ariel Joseph Abellana, Crystal Jumao-as, and Odillon Badilles.

Last Wednesday, March 9, Toledo City beat the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates,12-9, in the first match, but went on losing to the Negros Kingsmen,5-16.

Cebu City suffered two losses from Iriga City Oragon, 5-16, and the Davao Chess Eagles,1-20.

Before their much-anticipated clash, Toledo City will try to upset southern division’s top-ranked team, the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the first match.

On the other hand, Cebu City will face the No. 7 team, Camarines Soaring Eagles in their first match.

The Kisela Knights currently leads the southern division standings with a 25-2 (win-loss) record while Davao (21-6) is at second, and Zamboanga Sultans (20-7) at third.

RELATED STORIES

Trojans split matches, hold on to 5th spot of PCAP online chess

Trojans, Wizards split matches in PCAP online chess

Trojans, Wizards take on new set of foes in PCAP online chess

Toledo takes on Camarines in PCAP

Trojans upset Predators in PCAP online chess

Toledo woodpushers look to sustain winning form

Toledo Trojans eye upset vs Laguna Heroes in PCAP online chess

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy