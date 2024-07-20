Rose Pharmacy announces 2024 Cancer Warrriors Run 

With the strong mission of showcasing Rose Pharmacy’s “We Care Passionately” spirit, Rose Pharmacy is holding once again its annual Cancer Warrior Run this coming July 21, 2024, at the Sumilon and Pescadores Road, Cebu Business Park, Cebu City!

This charity event not only aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, but it also strives to show solidarity with cancer patients and their families by spreading awareness and building a community united in making a difference in the battle against childhood cancer. Aside from that, the Cancer Warriors Run also aims to raise funds for our partner, the Cancer Warriors Foundation Inc.

The Cancer Warriors Run 2024 will start with a fun zumba session at 4:00 AM, while the gunstart will be at 4:30 AM.

A look at its humble beginnings

In 2019, Rose Pharmacy and the Warriors Run donated P1 million to the Cancer Warriors Foundation Inc., which they used to support the foundation during the pandemic.

This event first started in 2018 and was put to a halt during the pandemic from 2020 to 2021 before making its return in 2022.

Cancer Warriors Foundation is a Philippine based patient support organization for families of children with childhood cancer. It leads the fight for children/adolescents with cancer, childhood cancer survivors and their families.

