Thousands of Cancer Warriors show up for Rose Pharmacy’s Cancer Warrior Run 2024

Rose Pharmacy’s “We Care Passionately” tagline resonated all around Cebu Business Park last July 21 2024 as Rose Pharmacy held its annual Cancer Warriors Run 2024.

The Cancer Warriors Run 2024 was more than just a race; it was a powerful demonstration that, as one community, we can be warriors for those children who are battling against cancer. We look forward to seeing even greater support and participation in the years to come as we care passionately together.

To kick off the charity event for a greater cause, Rose Warriors from all ages and backgrounds were greeted by a Zumba session as a warm-up before starting their mission of running for hope. The gunstart was at 4:30 AM for the 10k category, 4:45 AM for the 5k, and 5:00 AM for the 3k with over 4,000 enthusiastic runners participating in all the categories.

A highlight of the event was the turnover of the P1 million donation that was received by the CEO of the Cancer Warriors Foundation, Ms. Carmen Auste, which will help in continuing the young Cancer Warrior’s treatment.

The run also saw participation from prominent Cebu influencers such as Doc Xavier Gonzales Solis, Doc Juvel Ducay, and Michael Sagonoy, a Cancer Warrior himself. All unified with one goal, to give hope and show their support to children battling cancer.

