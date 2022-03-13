Power restored to 99% of CEBECO I customers

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | March 13,2022 - 08:31 AM

CEBU, Philippines — The Cebu I Electric Cooperative Inc. (CEBECO I) is now nearing full power restoration in southern Cebu, almost three months after the onslaught of typhoon Odette which damaged power lines there.

General Manager Engr. Getulio Crodua said restoration works for households and establishments already reached 99 percent as of March 11, 2022.

“CEBECO I linemen and engineers are now focusing the remaining municipalities with households energization below 99%,” Crodua said.

Based on the report shared by CEBECO I, Carcar City and the municipalities of Argao, Barili, Dumanjug, Malabuyoc, and Alegria are the only remaining localities with ongoing line repair works. These are mostly located in the mountain barangays.

“Right of Way concerns and hauling of poles, distribution transformers and other necessary materials to job site cause the delays in line rehabilitation and power restoration in some areas,” General Manager Crodua added.

Meanwhile, the municipalities of Alcantara, Alcoy, Badian, Boljoon, Dalaguete, Ginatilan, Moalboal, Oslob, Ronda, Samboan, Santander, and Sibonga are already 100 percent reenergized in the household levels.

Typhoon Odette damaged at least 6,000 CEBECO 1 poles which resulted to loss of power supply in south Cebu.

The electric cooperative aims to fully complete restoration this March.

