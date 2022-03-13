Bea Alonzo fires back at bashers in her latest vlog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kapuso actress and vlogger Bea Alonzo read and answered mean comments from bashers in her latest vlog.

And she seems unaffected by the mean comments that were thrown at her.

The 34-year-old actress was even very game in reading comments that were supposed to hurt her feelings. And what happened was quite the opposite.

Most of the comments that she read were related to her transfer from one network to another and her relationship with Dominique Roque.

A question was also raised about her being a vlogger.

One comment reads, “Nadapa lang ang nag alaga sayo, iiwan mo nalang, hindi ba pwde na aakayin mo para makabangon?”

“Syempre madali sa’tin ang mag comment diba, kapag hindi natin alam yung nangyari. Well, I acknowledge your comment you are entitled to your own opinion but that doesn’t make it true. Marami pong nangyari at maraming dahilan at lahat kami ang okay,” was Bea’s reply.

One netizen also talked about the last 20 years of her career and dragged John Lloyd into the picture.

“Ginagamit ko raw si John Lloyd? Anyway magkasama kami sa 20 years and we both benefitted from the partnership,” she said.

Then she was placed on the hot seat for her relationship with Dominique.

Netizens accused her of using Dominque and vice versa.

“Kung ginagamit ko si Dom or nagpapagamit ako kay Dom parang hindi ko gets yung ibig nyang sabihin, so ibig nyang sabihin kapag nagka jowa ako yun na yung ibig sabihin, ginagamit lang ako or ginagamit ko,” she said.

Some netizens also commented that they find Bea to be OA or overreacting when doing her vlogs. But Bea just shrugged this off. She also admitted that she gets OA sometimes especially when she reacts happily to something.

Bea then smiled and moved on to read another question.

And of course, some netizens did not fail to mention about her being a calendar girl for a liquor brand. Some even said that she was already too old to be doing sexy photo shoots.

But Bea simply said that she still feels confident of her body and is proud of it.

And before she finally ended her vlog, Bea told her bashers that they are dead wrong if they think that she is not happy with her life now.

“I am very very happy, I have never been this happy. I wish you happiness.”

