Abne seeks redemption in rematch with Diagan on mainer of Engkwentro Kwatro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The “Engwkentro Kwatro” fight card highlights the much-anticipated rematch between ARQ Boxing Stable’s reigning OPBF Silver flyweight champion April Jay “Astroboy” Abne and Garin “Hellboy” Diagan on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Cebu City.

It’s best remembered that Diagan staged one of the biggest upsets in the local boxing scene last year after knocking out Abne in the opening round of what was supposed to be a tune-up bout for the latter.

Three months after his devastating loss, Abne is eyeing redemption against Diagan, after the former stained his erstwhile unblemished record of seven wins with three knockouts and one loss.

With the huge upset victory, Diagan improved to an 8-1 (win-loss) record and four knockouts.

In earlier interview, Abne admitted that he had a hard time accepting his defeat, and went back to his hometown in Manticao, Misamis Oriental.an,However, Abne renewed his motivation when he spent some time in his hometown and family who encouraged him to get back on his feet.

Fast forward to 2022, Abne is ready to wage war in the ring anew.

In the co-main event, Cebu City’s John Paul Gabunilas (5-1, 4KOs) takes on Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s banner boxer, Clyde Azarcon (17-3-1, 6KOs) in the co-main event.

Azarcon is coming off from a two-year lay-off after his world title shot in South Africa was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before his long hiatus, Azarcon won the vacant WBF Inter-continental minimumweight title by beating Mike Kinaadman via majority decision at the Robinson’s Galleria Cebu before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown happened.

Meanwhile, Gabunilas is on a three-fight winning streak and won the vacant OPBF youth light flyweight title in the process by beating Jonathan Almacen last December 22, 2021 at the ARQ Boxing Gym, here.

The rest of the 11-bout fight card features ARQ Boxing Stable’s newest additions in Ramel Macado Jr. and Bryan James Wild, who will go up against Marjon Piencenaves and Jhon May Acope respectively.

/dbs

