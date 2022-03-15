PRO-7 chief orders speedy probe on Bayawan, NegOr shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) ordered a speedy investigation on the recent shooting incident inside a coffee shop in Barangay Kalumboyan, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

In a press statement released on Monday, March 14, 2022, Police Brigadier General Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 chief, condemned the shooting that happened last Saturday, March 12.

He appealed to the public to coordinate with the police if they have any knowledge on the whereabouts of the suspects so they can give justice to the victims.

“We appeal to the public to help us fast track the investigation and bring those responsible criminals to jail, and justice to the victims,” Vega said.

Three victims sustained various gun shot wounds during the shooting incident.

In their report, Bayawan City police identified the victims as Eddie Arquio Mendoza, 57, a farmer; Roy Aquino Batadian, 49, and Ben Lian Tibonsay Cayme, 33.

According to reports, the victims sustained gunshot wounds on their lower abdomen and right hand. They are recuperating in a hospital in Dumaguete City as of this posting.

Accordingly, two male individuals were identified as perpetrators. Police identified these suspects as Jerry Quijano Bejoco and Rogin Jalover of Bayawan City.

Quoting the outcome of police investigation, two male suspects who were onboard a motorcycle arrived at a coffee shop in the said barangay.

“Minutes after, the victims arrived at the said coffee shop. One of the suspects stood up, and while on his way out, victim Eddie Mendoza uttered in vernacular words to quote, ‘Unsa man magdungan tag bunot kay basin maunhan ta?’ Mendoza was referring to his other companions if who would pay the bill,” a portion of the press release reads.

“Suddenly, without apparent reason, one of the suspects drew his firearm and shot the victims on the different parts of the body. Suspects immediately fled using their motorcycles,” the press release further reads.

Vega said that military and police are closely working to control and address the recent increase of shooting incidents in Bayawan City and the entire province of Negros Oriental.

