Hot, humid weather prevails in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Don’t let the cloudy skies and occasional rains over Metro Cebu fool you.

The state weather bureau on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, cautioned the public to take precaution against the heat due to easterlies affecting the entire nation.

“Ang easterlies o ang init nga hangit gikan sa dagat Pacifico ang padayun nakaapekto sa tibuuk nasud,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of the Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan).

Pagasa-Mactan has also issued a Heat Index advisory, forecasting that heat index in most parts of the Visayas, including Cebu, can range between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius.

“Under kini sa extreme caution nga category,” Eclarino said.

Heat index under Extreme Caution can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In the meantime, the whole of Visayas, including Palawan, Occidental Mindoro and Kalayaan Islands will be experiencing generally fair weather, and occasional rains due to localized thunderstorms.

/bmjo

