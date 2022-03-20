Miss International Queen Philippines 2022 shares homecoming experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was a homecoming that she will never forget.

Miss International Queen Philippines 2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena was treated to three days of non stop celebration when she returned to Cebu last March 16, 2022 or 10 days after she won her crown on March 6.

And Fuschia was overwhelmed by the love and warm welcome that she received from her family, friends and Cebuano supporters.

On her Instagram account, Fuschia shared photos from her courtesy visits to Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

She then headed home to Bogo City in northern Cebu where her family was waiting for her.

In one photo, Fuschia can be seen showing her crown to her father, Teodorico Dungog.

“Before this sparkling crown, I am already their Queen.

Finally home with my royals, my treasure, my FAMILY❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote as caption for the series of family photos that she shared online.

A motorcade was also held for the queen’s homecoming in Bogo City.

“An overwhelming come back to a place I called Home, I do not build an army to be their Queen, I build Shields of Hope and Love where Faith is infinite.

DAGHANG SALAMAT sa inyong pag pangga!,” reads her caption.

You made us so proud, Fuschia!

Come June, you will again raise our flag on the international stage for the Miss International Queen 2022 that will be held

in Thailand.

RELATED STORIES

FACES OF CEBU: Fuschia Anne Ravena, first Miss International Queen Philippines

Cebuana is first Miss International Queen Philippines

/dcb