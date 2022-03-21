VP bet calls for coalition to defeat Marcos-Duterte tandem

MANILA, Philippines — The candidates for president and vice president should do a “selfless act” by forming a grand coalition to defeat the tandem of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio in the May 9 polls, vice presidential candidate Rizalito David said on Sunday.

During the vice presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), David admitted that none of the other candidates could defeat Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, who are the consistent frontrunners in pre-election surveys.

“So I’m calling on my fellow candidates: Let us form a grand coalition to defeat Marcos and Duterte,” he said, speaking in a mix of Filipino and English.

“Please do a selfless act. Let us defeat Marcos and let us defeat Duterte together because we cannot do it by our lonesome,” he said.

He said he is saddened that Duterte-Carpio did not attend the debate, especially as she was the frontrunner in pre-election surveys.

“We were not able to hear her opinion about this issue. I wish Inday Sara was her so she could share her view about these things,” David said.

“We are in a battle of wits here, but we would have to split up 50% of the votes, based on the surveys. And she’s so happy up there. Inday Sara, we hope you attend. We want to even just shake hands with you,” David said.

