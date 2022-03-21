Trojans score big wins against Palawan, Iriga teams in PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Toledo City Trojans scored two big wins in last March 19’s online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference.

The Trojans beat the Palawan Queen’s Gambit,15-6, in the first match, and went on routing the Iriga City Oragons,15-6, to remain on the No. 5 spot of the southern division standings.

With the back-to-back victories, they now have 20 wins and 13 losses along with 382.5 points while Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates have the same win-loss record, but has a lower total points of 363.

With that in mind, Toledo City and six other teams in the southern division might vie in a play-in tournament to determine the last four qualifying teams for the playoffs.

Currently, the top four teams in the southern division are Iloilo Kisela Knights (29-4), Davao (26-7), Zamboanga (24-9), and Negros (21-12). Toledo and Surigao are one victory away from tying with Negros for the fourth spot in the standings.

However, there is only one match left in the elimination round scheduled on Wednesday, March 23, which won’t likely affect to dislodge Negros from holding the fourth spot in the standings.

Nonetheless, the two wins that Toledo clinched last Saturday was crucial to keep the team’s morale upbeat leading to the play-in tournament.

In their match against Palawan, Toledo City outplayed the former in the blitz round, 6-1. Ronald Ganzon Jinky Catulay, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Rommel Ganzon, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod won their matches versus Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Christy Lamiel Bernale, Women’s International Master (WIM) Beverly Mendoza, Women’s National Master (WNM) Carmelita Abanes, WIM Mikee Charlene Seuede, WIM Catherine Pereña-Secopito, and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego respectively.

Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Shania Mae Mendoza prevented a shut-out for Palawan in the blitz round by defeating Toledo’s Christopher Tubalado.

During the rapid match, Toledo City scored, 9-5, after winning four matches and having a single draw. Each match was worth two points while the draw earns one point.

IM Mascariñas, NM Roque, Rommel Ganzon, and Tibod won their matches against the same opponents they faced in the blitz match.

Palawan clinched two victories courtesy of WFM Mendoza and WIM Mendoza against Tubalado and Catulay respectively.

In their match against Iriga, Toledo City scored 5-2 in the blitz round and went on winning the rapid round,10-4.

On the other hand, Cebu City Wizards absorbed two losses in the hands of Iloilo, 4-17, and Cagayan de Oro, 6-15.

RELATED STORIES

Toledo City Trojans hope to tighten hold of 5th spot with 3 games remaining in PCAP chess elims

Toledo woodpushers look to sustain winning form

Trojans hope to improve record in PCAP tilt

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy