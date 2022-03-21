Belgica to continue the Duterte legacy if he wins a Senate seat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Chairman and senatorial candidate Greco Belgica promises to continue the legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte if he wins a Senate seat.

Belgica was in Cebu on March 21, 2022, to woo Cebuano votes as the May 13 elections draw near.

The senatoriable will be pushing for economic programs, bills strengthening national defense, and the fight against illegal drugs.

“We know the accomplishment of President Duterte’s and ipagpapatuloy natin yun. We are standing on solid ground and we are saying na lahat ng ginawa ni Pangulong Duterte ipagpapatuloy natin yun,” he said.

(We know the accomplishment of President Duterte and we will continue those. We are standing on solid ground, and we are saying that all President Duterte did, we will continue that.)

Belgica said that he feared that once the President’s term would be over, the drug lords and criminals would no longer have anyone to fear.

With this, he promises to push for legislation that would bring back the death penalty for heinous crims such as rape, murder, and being involved in large scale illegal drug trade.

“Papalakasin ko po ang National Defense because of the looming war. Susuportahan ko ang kapulisan at AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines,” said Belgica.

(I will strengthen the National Defense because of the looming war. We will support the police and the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines].)

For the senatoriable, it is important to improve the defense because the war between Ukraine and Russia could potentially affect the world if it gets worse.

The nation must be ready to defend itself when the time comes.

For the meantime, Belgica believes that the country’s economy must be a top priority in the Senate because the current economic situation has already gravely affected the businesses and livelihood of the Filipinos.

He plans to put up national investment ventures offices all over the country to provide capital to small and medium enterprises for them to start or grow their businesses.

While economic policy is a forefront of Belgica’s campaign, he thumbed down the proposal of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) for a P430 wage hike in Central Visayas.

The TUCP has proposed a minimum wage of over P800 per day in Central Visayas

He said that it might be beneficial in the short term, but it would be detrimental in the long term

Instead, businesses must be subsidized in order to support the industry that also supports the labor force.

“Good in the short term, detrimental in the long term. Subsidies should be given both to workers and businesses,” he said.

Belgica will be coming back to Cebu possibly on March 26 for the PDP Laban’s grand rally here.

