Cebu delegates take on #MUPH2022FashionAndRunwayChallenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you ready for their next challenge?

The #MUPH2022FashionAndRunwayChallenge is firing up the scene this summer.

And our four Cebuana delegates are making sure that they will be leaving their own marks behind with the entries that they submit.

Cebu City delegate Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt made her runway walk on the busiest street in Cebu City, Colon Street.

Isabel Luche of Mandaue City highlighted the city’s industrial area in her entry, while Lou Dominique Piczon of Cebu Province bravely walked under the heat of the sun.

#MUPH2022FashionAndRunwayChallenge! #MUPH2022FashionAndRunwayChallenge! WATCH: Here’s a compilation of the #MUPH2022FashionAndRunwayChallenge entries of the four Cebuana delegates in the Miss Universe Philippine 2022. Kinsay bet ninyo sa upat, Siloys? Comment dayon! 🎥: Empire Philippines/YT via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital #MissUniversePhilippines Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, March 21, 2022

For her entry, Sashi Chiesa of Lapu-Lapu City highlighted the vast beauty of the waters in her city.

Don’t forget to support your favorite delegate.

To cast your votes, check the instructions below:

1. Official Fashion and Runway Challenge entries will be released on the Miss Universe Philippines app by March 22, 9 a.m.

2. Each user will get one FREE vote per day.

3. Voting duration is from March 22, 9 a.m. to March 24, 12 p.m.

4. Only the votes from the MUPH App will be counted.

5. Three winners will be chosen based on the combined votes of the fans and the judges.

Vote na dayon!

RELATED STORIES

MUPH2022: Cebuana beauties in their swimsuits!

Cebuana beauties sizzle in MUPH 2022 ‘Headshot Challenge’

/ dcb