Wage hike decision in Central Visayas may be released within a month or two

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The four wage hike petitions filed in Central Visayas are now up for deliberation.

The government’s decision, however, may take at least a month or two before this may be released.

The Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) said it may take a maximum of 75 days, or roughly two months, for them to come up with a decision on the wage hike petitions.

Lawyer Evita Mendoza-Balane, acting board secretary of RTWPB-7, told reporters that the board is given an accumulative total of 75 days to discuss proposals on wage adjustments.

“If you really follow (the maximum number of days given in each stage of the deliberation), and max them out… But it could be shorter. It will depend on the scheduling later,” Mendoza-Balane explained.

The entire deliberation process includes the evaluation of the validity of the petitions filed, the conduct of public hearings, and other necessary meetings.

Last Tuesday, March 22, the RTWPB-7 conducted a public consultation between the labor sector and business community in Central Visayas on requests to raise the daily minimum wage rate.

“The board will decide kung validly filed ang petition. After that, we might schedule a public hearing and so as per the rules, we have to publish first the notice of public hearing. After 15 days, we then can proceed with the public hearing,” added Mendoza-Balane.

A total of four wage hike petitions were filed before the RTWPB-7, including that from the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) which sought to raise the minimum wage to P834.

“We’re trying to expedite (the deliberation) kay we have a mandate from Sec. (Silvestre) Bello III (to review minimum wage rates),” Mendoza-Balane said.

Several labor groups here asked the government to impose wage hikes to help employees cope with the rising prices of basic commodities.

Their move came after successive weeks of oil price hikes as a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

All Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) in the country have been directed to submit their recommendations by April.

