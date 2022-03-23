DILG asks 48 LGUs to explain slow aid distribution

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has issued show cause orders to 48 local governments in areas hit hard by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) three months ago, for their slow distribution of aid to affected residents.

According to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, of the 48 local governments that received show cause orders, three were in Mimaropa, 16 each in Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas, and 13 in Central Visayas.

“We will let them explain why the distribution of assistance has been slow,” Año said in his report during President Duterte’s Talk to the People aired on Tuesday. But he did not identify the 48 local governments.

Since Odette ravaged many parts of the country in December, only P4.15 billion or 85.52 percent of the P4.85-billion financial aid has been distributed by local governments to beneficiaries in six regions, according to Año.

As of March 19, Mimaropa had distributed only 93.56 percent of the cash assistance; followed by Western Visayas with 89.47 percent; Eastern Visayas, 86.09 percent; Central Visayas, 85.29 percent; Caraga, 78.14 percent; and Northern Mindanao, 72.94 percent.

Individuals affected by Odette were expected to receive P1,000 each.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City to look into ‘favoritism’ in Odette cash aid distribution

Only 48 percent of beneficiaries in Cebu City got P5K financial aid

Financial aid coming for Odette-affected families in 11 remaining Mandaue barangays

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy