2 Boracay tourists found dead in hotel room

ILOILO CITY, Iloilo, Philippines — The police are deepening their investigation into the circumstances and cause of death of two tourists, including an Australian, in a hotel room on Boracay Island.

Lt. Col. Don Dicksie de Dios, chief of the Malay Municipal Police Station in Aklan, said investigators have requested toxicology tests and a digital forensic investigation to determine what happened inside the hotel room occupied by Dennis Yu and Maria Cecilia Jellicode from Brisbane, Australia.

De Dios said Jellicode’s body bore signs of asphyxiation while Yu had cuts.

A hotel staffer found the remains of the couple, both 44 years old, on the floor of their room around noon Monday.

Initial investigation showed no indication that a third person had entered the room before the couple were found dead based on security camera footage and other security records.

“Their belongings, including cash, jewelry, laptop computers and cell phones are intact,” De Dios said.

A digital forensic test will examine contents of the couple’s mobile phones and laptop computers.

READ MORE:

Julia Barreto and Gerald Anderson share Boracay snaps and videos

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy