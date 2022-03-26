Organizers: Arat na Cebu Concert not a political event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least two Cebu City politicians were invited to speak during the Arat na Cebu Concert that is scheduled tonight, March 26, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

But organizers clarified that the free concert is not a political gathering but a celebration after Cebuanos managed to overcome the ill effects of the pandemic and super typhoon Odette.

“Cebu City has moved forward through the introduction of the ‘open policy’ anchored on the principle of shared responsibility, as our economic recovery starts to perk up. As the theme of this concert says ‘Let’s Move Forward Together!,’ we want Cebuanos to feel that there is hope after everything that has been happening,” event organizer Barney Borja said in a statement.

Tickets to the free concert were given out ahead of time. Some of these tickets were distributed through the offices of Cebu City officials.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Barug-PDP Laban’s vice mayoral candidate, posted on his social media page on Friday that he no longer has available tickets to the free concert.

“PAHIBALO SA TANAN: Hurot na ang akong allocated tickets. Salamat sa pag sabot and supporta! Kita kita ta ninyo ugma. Amping Kanunay! #AratsnaCebu,” Garcia’s post reads.

Borja said they invited Mayor Michael Rama and Garcia as their special guests to “greet the Cebuanos.”

“We appreciate all the Cebuanos for the overwhelming response of the ARAT NA CEBU! concert this coming Saturday, March 26. This concert is not in any way related to any national campaign nor endorsing any national candidate. We have invited Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and City Councilor Atty. Raymond Garcia as our special guest to greet the Cebuanos at the said event,” he said.

However, they will not be allowed to campaign.

Borja said they organized the free concern that will feature Manila-based and local bands and celebrities in order “to give Cebuanos a reason to celebrate after two years of collective fight to stand amid the pandemic and to rise from the devastating effect of Typhoon Odette that badly hit Cebu City in December last year.”

Cebuanos will be required to present concert tickets for their admission at the sports center.

Organizers said that sports center doors will be closed as soon as they reach the maximum capacity at the event venue.

“We also urge the public to abide by the prohibited items and wear comfortable shoes as this is a standing-only concert. Likewise, we want everyone to enjoy and have fun so ARAT na! Cebuanos!” Borja said.

