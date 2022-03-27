Takas sa Talisay: Cooperative crowd, force multipliers help make event a success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Force multipliers and a coopertive crowd are among the factors that the revisit of the 77th Takas sa Talisay, Katawhan sa Sugbo on Saturday, March 26, 2022, concluded successfully.

There were no major problems noted in this activity and the crowd was cooperative in observing the health protocols, Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said.

Caballes said that the assistance coming from their force multipliers had also helped them in maintaining peace and order during the event.

Around 130 force multipliers helped 25 police personnel in securing the areas where the revisit took place.

“Very successful ang event, very peaceful and sa police station, we are thankful sa atoang force multiplier nga daghan gyud ang nitabang ug ang barangay tanods sa Poblacion,” Caballes said.

(The event was very successful, very peaceful and the police station, us, we are thankful to our force multipliers that many of them helped, also with Poblacion’s barangay tanods.)

Aside from the help from the force multipliers, cooperation from the crowd was also a huge factor on why there was no reported stampede or rumble during the event.

Caballes said that they estimated around 1,500 individuals who participated in the event.

“Grabi pod ang coordination sa crowd, cooperate gyud ang mga tawo ug walay kagubot or reported stampede or rumble,” he added.

(There was also coordination from the crowd, they cooperated and that there was no reported stampede or rumble.)

For the last two years, there had been no gathering for this annual event because of the COVID-19. However, history came to life again on March 26, 2022, after Talisay City commemorated again the Takas sa Talisay, Kagawasan Sa Sugbo at the Talisay City National Historical Shrine and Liberation Monument.

Takas sa Talisay, Kagawasan Sa Sugbo is an event commemorating the American landing on the shores of Talisay City that led to the liberation of Cebu from the imperial Japan.

