Rufa Mae Quinto gives glimpse of her new house in the Philippines

Rufa Mae Quinto gave fans a sneak peek at her new home in the Philippines, which she had not seen after its renovation as she had been staying in the United States since 2020.

The actress showed glimpses of her spacious kitchen, as well as her white-and-gray living room and entertainment room, as seen on her Instagram page last Monday, March 28, 2022.

“Hello to our new house in the Philippines! After more than [two] years, nakita din kita (I finally saw you),” she said.

Quinto first showed the home back in September 2020, when the property was still under renovation. Earlier this month, she finally returned to the Philippines after two years of staying in California with her family.

Fellow celebrity moms Diana Zubiri and Michelle Madrigal were among those who congratulated Quinto on her new home.

“[Oh my God] lipat ka na ba ulit ng Manila (Are you moving back to Manila)? Beautiful home!” Madrigal said.

“Congratulations,” Zubiri greeted, accompanied by heart eyes emoji.

Quinto got married to her husband Trevor Magallanes in November 2016 and they welcomed their daughter Athena in February 2017.

The two were in a long-distance relationship since Magallanes was based in the US, but they finally got to spend more time together when Quinto and her daughter visited California in 2020. They then had to stay there due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The couple has since had their own home in the US, which Quinto showed to the public in November 2020. /ra

