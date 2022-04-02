Cops nab delivery rider who posted on socmed ‘kill plot’ vs Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — A delivery rider who was allegedly behind the social media posts threatening to “kill” presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is now under the custody of the police, Marcos camp reported on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Michael Go, 49, a food delivery rider, is now under the custody of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), according to a statement.

Representatives from Marcos’ camp lodged a complaint before the QCPD against Go because of his alleged Twitter post, which read: “I was blocked by Marcos, Jr. Pakisabi mag-ingat siya sa Tandang Sora QC. ‘Pag dumaan siya dun babarilin ko siya di ako takot makulong. Hindi rin ako takot mamatay. Isang malaking karangalan ipaghiganti mga kasama ko aktibista biktima ng martial law.”

(I was blocked by Marcos Jr. Tell him to be careful when traveling to Tandang Sora, Quezon City. When he happens to be there, I will shoot him and I am not afraid to go to jail. I am not afraid to die. It is a big honor to avenge my activist comrades who were victims of the martial law.)

Go, who denied the allegations against him, said the Twitter account who posted the threats did not belong to him

“Hindi po aking account iyan kasi wala po akong Twitter account at yung FB account ko naman po ay hindi Michael Go kundi binaliktad kong pangalan na Leahcim Og,” Go was quoted as saying.

(That’s not my account because I don’t have a Twitter account and my FB account was not called Michael Go but Leahcim Og.)

Go is now detained at the QCPD-Anti-Cybercrime Unit and charges of grave threat are now being readied against him.

It was not the first time that Marcos Jr. decided to file cases against personalities who allegedly threatened his safety.

Marcos’ camp earlier alleged that there is an assassination plot against him on video app TikTok.

RELATED STORIES

Gov’t agencies looking into ‘kill plot’ vs Bongbong Marcos

Marcos rally in Antique called off after residents protested

Bongbong Marcos not avoiding handshakes; just protecting an injured wrist — spox

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy