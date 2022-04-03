124th Battle of Tres de Abril: A reminder of the Cebuanos bravery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On Sunday, Cebuanos remembered the bravery of our forefathers who sacrificed their lives to free us from the Spanish rule.

And since Cebu City remains under Alert Level 1, the commemoration of the 124h anniversary of the historic Battle of Tres de Abril, was kept simple.

City officials led by Mayor Michael Rama, department heads, City Hall employees and some senior citizens gathered at the marker in Barangay San Nicolas Proper early on Sunday morning, April 3, for a Holy Mass and an offering of flowers.

And in compliance with health and safety protocols, the city government decide to again forgo this year, the annual reenactment of the Battle of Tres de Abril.

In his speech, Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros said, the annual celebration is a reminder of the sacrifices and heroism of Cebuanos who fought against the Spanish aggressors.

“Today, it will be interesting to relearn the history of Tres de Abril which we now know only as sign board of jeepneys. It will also reintroduce us to the brave souls who headed the revolution in the Visayas,” he said.

On Sunday afternoon, the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) organized an online lecture called “Ang Estorya ni Kilat.”

Lieutenant-General Pantaleon Villegas, who was also known as Leon Kilat, was a revolutionary leader in Cebu during the Philippine Revolution against the Spanish Empire.

The Negros-born Villegas led a group of Cebuano Katipuneros in attacking the Spaniards on April 3, 1898 in what is now known as the Battle of Tres de Abril.

Here are some photos from the Sunday morning activity.



