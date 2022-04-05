SWUMed turns over facility management to Mount Grace Hospitals Inc.

Southwestern University Medical Center (SWUMed) officially turned over to Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. (MGHI) the management of the facility’s operation on April 2, 2022.

Led by PHINMA Education and Southwestern University PHINMA President and CEO Dr. Chito B. Salazar and Mount Grace Hospitals Inc. President and CEO Carlos Ejercito, the event was held at the SWUMed Grounds. Other respective guests and hospital staff were also present to witness the turnover ceremony.

SWUMed is a tertiary hospital and an institution of learning that gives complimentary training to students of the SWU PHINMA School of Medicine and allied health departments.

“We need to give the hospital a strong and best chance to succeed. We know the hospital is very important to the school. So, we really needed to get a professional team to ordinance it,” Salazar said.

Last February 18, a ceremonial signing formed an agreement between SWUMed and MGHI that aims to further advance healthcare services and medical education by reaching out to communities in the Visayas region and neighboring provinces and providing training grounds for students.

Under this partnership, MGHI, a member of the United Laboratories Group, the country’s largest pharmaceutical company, will be managing SWUMed from handling day-to-day operations, improving medical services, and providing exceptional training to the next-generation health professionals.

As to why MGHI engaged in a partnership with SWUMed, Ejercito said, “We feel the need for Mount Grace to be in Cebu. PHINMA is a very good partner, Cebu is a strategic location, and it jives well with our direction to be present in urban areas nationwide. We see PHINMA as a long-term partner, and we shared their vision of providing excellent care at reasonable pricing.”

The SWUMed-MGHI partnership aims to bring the latest healthcare innovations and services to Cebu, position SWUMed at the forefront of healthcare and medical education, enable more Filipino familiar to live dignified lives and bring medical expertise by reaching more urban areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

/bmjo