Tumulak calls for volunteer poll watchers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An independent mayoral candidate in Cebu City is asking for volunteers in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said he needed volunteer poll watchers to help him secure votes that are casts for him in the upcoming polls.

“We urge the public to do their part as volunteer watchers. I am open to individuals who are offering themselves as watchers. Malipay ta kung mo offer sila kay wa tay capability, kada watcher [tag] P1,600 nya upat kabuok kada precinct,” said Tumulak.

Since he is seeking election as an independent candidate, Tumulak said, he is experiencing scarcity of resources that he could use to pay for the services of poll watchers.

Poll watchers are tasked to oversee the conduct of voting at their designated precincts, ensure transparency, and prevent the tampering of votes.

Tumulak said his volunteers will be assigned at the the same precinct where they will vote so they would not be inconvenienced.

But while he lack in poll watchers, Tumulak said, he has an abundance of paralegal volunteers who will be helping him on election day.

Paralegals will also be deployed in polling centers to assist the poll watchers.

“We are thankful sa mga volunteers, full of volunteers. Naghinubra na gani atong legal team. Rest assured nga tanang polling places will be properly guided,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tumulak said he won’t be holding huge campaign rallies because he does not want to cause inconvenience on the motorists or expose his supporters to the risk of COVID-19.

Instead, he will continue with his barangay visits and organize smaller gatherings with the residents.

And while he admits to having minimal campaign resources, Tumulak is confident that Cebu City voters would rally behind him on election day.

