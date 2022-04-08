Ripped Casimero photos show he is ready to defend title against Butler

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight champion Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero responded with his photos showing his ripped physique after Probellum posted photos of his opponent, Paul Butler of the United Kingdom on Facebook earlier this week.

In his Facebook post, Casimero posted a photo flexing his toned physique showing that he was prepared to defend his title against Butler on April 22, 2022, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

In his caption, Casimero also throws some shade at his former manager and promoter Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions, to check if the photo he posted was edited or not.

“Sean Gay-Bon-E pano na to paki check nga kung edited lang to na Picture. Nag Post Pala ang Probellum. May Picture pa ky Paul Butler Batak nila tatanggalan daw nila ako ng Belt. Sge po e-Sure nyo Lang kasi balak ko din tatanggalan ng ULO ang Boxer nyo!” stated on Casimero’s caption on his photo posted in his Facebook page “Quadro Alas It’s My Boy on April 7, 2022.

(Sean Gay-Bon-E how is this, please check if the picture is edited. Probellum has posted photos, too. They even have a picture of Paul Butler and they vowed to take my belt. Okay, you just make sure of it because I also plan to remove the head of your boxer, too.)

LOOK: WBO Champ John Riel Casimero’s photos of his ripped self

Probellum recently posted photos of Butler with the caption “Coming for the WBO strap,” which triggered Casimero to respond with his signature antics that made him popular on social media.

In Probellum’s post, Casimero posted a comment “In your dreams,” as a response.

For months, Casimero has been training at the City Boxing Gym in San Diego, California under the supervision of his new team, comprised of former world champion Manny Melchor and his brother Jayson Casimero.

Before heading to San Diego, Casimero spent nearly a month in Mandaue City to train at the Villamor Brothers Gym of former ALA Boxing Gym chief trainer Editor Villamor.

The 33-year-old Casimero was supposedly going to defend his world title against Butler last December 11, 2021, in Dubai in United Arab Emirates.

However, he withdrew from the fight at the last minute after suffering from viral gastritis. The WBO almost strip him of his title after it issued a show cause to the latter to present medical evidence of his withdrawal from the bout.

Fortunately, Casimero provided WBO with sufficient medical records to prove that he was ill on the eve of the weigh-in of the bout.

WBO then ordered Casimero to face Butler in Liverpool or he will be stripped of his title. Probellum then announced the world title fight as the official promoter of it earlier this year.

Casimero, a three-division world champion sports a record of 31 wins with 21 knockouts and four defeats. Butler has a 33-2 (win-loss) slate with 15 knockouts.

RELATED STORIES

Casimero title defense to be held in Liverpool, UK

Casimero sets up training camp in Cebu for April world title defense

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy