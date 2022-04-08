Avril Lavigne gets engaged to Mod Sun in Paris

CEBU, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne is now engaged with fellow musician Mod Sun.

Lavigne, 37, famous for the hit “Sk8er Boi,” announced the news on Instagram as she shared photos of their engagement in Paris, France.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” she wrote in French which means “Yes! I love you forever 💍🥂 Sunday, March 27, 2022.”

“I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel,” Sun replied on the post.

Sharing the same photo, Sun, 35, said the day he met Lavigne he knew that she was “the one”.

“The day we met I knew you were the one.

Together forever til our days are done.

I had a dream where I proposed in paris.

I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it.

I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes.

You’re too beautiful for my words to describe.

I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…

I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”.

I love you Avril ❤️,” he wrote.

Lavigne collaborated with Sun in her latest album, “Love Sux”. Dating rumors between them started to circulate in February 2021.

Lavigne has been married twice—the first marriage was to Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and then Chad Kroeger of Nickelback.

