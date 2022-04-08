BBM-Sara Celebrity All-Star event in Cebu City for those undecided

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Diego Loyzaga with his father Cesar Montano and other celebrities join BBM-Sara Celebrity All-Star, April 8, 2022, to help undecided voters for this coming May 2022 elections.

Loyzaga and the rest of the celebrities join the BBM-Sara Celebrity All-Star event at the Cebu City Coliseum on Friday afternoon, April 8, not only to bring fun to Cebuanos but also to help undecided voters in choosing their bet for this 2022 polls.

“We are creating a platform to spread awareness, as being someone who is young kasi (because), you don’t know who to vote for or to choose. Bakit itong candidate ang pipiliin ko? (Why should I will choose this candidate?) So stuff like this, a basketball game, is raising awareness for younger people who aren’t sure kung bakit pipiliin ang candidate na to (why they are choosing this candidate),” Loyzaga said.

“Malaki pa kasi percentage ng mga undecided, andito kami para sa kanila,” his father Cesar Montano added.

(There is a big percentage of the undecided voters, we are here for them.)

The BBM-Sara Celebrity All-Star squad also includes Nicole De Los Reyes, a professional basketball player at WNBL known as the Queen of the Court and Lady Mamba ng Pinas;YouTuber/Vloggers Mon “Flying Bambam” Palaña and Christian Palma, and comedians Gene Padilla and Darwin “Hap Rice” Tolentino.

They will see action alongside ex-PBB Housemates and Star Magic talents Kenny and Toffi Santos, and League of Municipalities in the Philippines (LMP) President Christian Singson.

Completing the BBM-SARA Celebrity All-Star team are Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, former PBA players Vince “The Prince” Hizon, Mark “Big Mac” Andaya, and Gherome Ejercito, and Gilas Pilipinas member Lebron Lopez.

This team will be going up against the ex-CESAFI cagers bannered by Shaq Imperial, Miguel Gastador, Dyll Roncal, John Lucena, Winston Perez, Roy Quiachon, RJ Dinolan, Renzo Galdo, Jerick Canada, Eroll Pastor, Terrence Francisco, Jayson Balabag, Kirby Bersaluna, Jonathan Manalili, and Mark Sanchez.

