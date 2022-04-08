Trina Guytingco jokingly calls Joshua Garcia her ‘rumored boyfriend’

CEBU, Philippines — Actor Joshua Garcia and basketball player Trina Guytingco made fans giddy over their exchange of comments on Instagram.

Guytingco appeared to be teasing Garcia as she called him her ‘rumored boyfriend’.

She posted some snaps of herself from her vacation in El Nido, Palawan with Garcia and some of their celebrity friends including Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Alora Sasam, Zanjoe Marudo and Kyle Echarri.

Garcia started it when he commented on the photos, “Nice shot!”

Then Guytingco replied, “thanks rumored boyfriend.”

With a laughing emoji, Garcia replied,” you’re welcome.”

Fans could not help but gush over the exchange of comments.

To recall, Guytingco and Garcia have been romantically linked after both of them posted on Instagram a photo together from their recent El Nido beach getaway.

Garcia was also rumored to be dating Ria Atayde but both of them denied the claim.

/dbs

