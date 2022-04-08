Lapu-Lapu CDRRMO head: Engineering interventions needed to solve flooding in city

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has suggested implementing engineering interventions to solve the flood problem in the city.

CDRRMO head Nagiel Bañacia told CDN Digital that the two days of rain had resulted in flooding in several areas in the city.

Areas that experienced flooding are Barangay Basak, Gun-ob, Bankal, Buaya, Ibo, Pusok, Mactan, Maribago, Pajac, and Agus. Some areas have experienced floodwater reaching up to the waist.

However, Bañacia said that they only recorded one complaint from a caller, after the floodwater had already entered their house.

“Ang solution ani dili suyop kundi ultimate nga engineering interventions,” Bañacia said.

(The solution for this is not suction of the water but the ultimate engineering interventions.)

Bañacia, Lapu-Lapu CDRRMO head, suggested desilting the canals and drainage of the entire city.

He also said that the city and its constituents should also learn to adopt to the effects of climate change.

“We understand nga apeke ang panahon pero maghuna-huna nga iapil na lang nato sa plano nga kung lupa atong balay, isaka nato atong balay or imo nang tabunan para dili na magbaha,” he added.

(We understand that our weather is bad but we should also put in mind that we include in our plan to raise the height of our houses if we are situated in a lowlying area or we cover the lowlying area so that it would no longer be flooded.)

He said that the city was experiencing urban flooding since the rainwater could not flow due to infrastructure development, while some drainage was already full.

He also cautioned Oponganons that the city would experience more rains in the coming days since a weather disturbance was expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, April 11, 2022.

/dbs

