Lapu-Lapu Council suspends curfew ordinance implementation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City council has passed during their regular session on Thursday, April 7, 2022, a measure suspending the implementation of the city’s curfew ordinance.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, earlier, sent a letter-request to the city council in March this year to pass appropriate legislation to suspend the curfew period in the City of Lapu-Lapu.

“I’m urgently requesting the City Council to pass the appropriate legislation to suspend the curfew period in the City of Lapu-Lapu while it is under Alert Level 2 classification,” Chan’s letter reads.

Curfew Ordinance No 15-064-2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020, which mandates that the daily curfew period will start from 10 p.m. and will last up to 5 a.m. the following day.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) has earlier placed Lapu-Lapu City on alert level 1 from April 1-15, 2022.

For Chan, suspending the city’s curfew ordinance will allow business establishments to recover from the recent calamity, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and typhoon Odette which devasted the city in December 2021.

Chan said that due to this, business establishments could now operate longer and would have the opportunity to grow their businesses.

“Akong hangyo sa atong mga membro sa Konseho nga unta hatagan og katumanan ang atong hangyo kay igo lamang kita nagpaabot sa tingog sa katawhan kay makahatag man kini og kaayuhan sa kadaghanan,” Chan said in his appeal to the Lapu-Lapu City Council.

(My appeal to the members of the City Council that they will make our request a reality because we are just conveying the voices of the people because this can benefit the many.)

RELATED STORIES

Gov’t places more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from April 9-15

Chan to ask City Council to suspend curfew ordinance

Curfew lifted in Cebu Province

Chan issues EO establishing rules for Alert Level 1 in Lapu-Lapu

Lapu-Lapu now on Alert Level 1, Mandaue may be next — DOH-7 exec

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy