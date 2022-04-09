AikaSadya sa Sugbo: Supporters brave the rain as they join fun walk for Leni, Kiko

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The onset of rain during the event did not drive away supporters from showing up to AIKASADYA sa Sugbo, a family fun walk hosted by Cebu youth supporters of Leni-Kiko tandem on Saturday morning, April 9.

Aika Robredo, eldest daughter of presidential candidate, incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, launched the program by expressing her gratitude to an estimated 1,000 participants.

“Nakikiisa po ako sa lahat ng pink celebrations sa inyo at we would like to thank everyone for their love and support to Leni Robredo, to Kiko Pangilinan and the rest of the team,” said Robredo.

(I am one with all your pink celebrations and we would like to thank everyone for their love and support to Leni Robredo, to Kiko Pangilinan, and the rest of the team.)

Before they paraded across Osmena Boulevard at 6 a.m., volunteers led everybody through a series of warm-ups and stretches.

The event was filled with zumba sessions and mass dances which heightened the energy of the fun walk attendees despite the moderate downpour.

Aside from that, volunteers were escorted by police and fire officers from the city and criminology intern students from the University of Cebu all throughout the event to assure the safety of both guests and participants.

While the fun walk was the major event, at least 30 booths were put up for the simultaneous conduct of job fairs, free medical, legal, and veterinary consultations, shops for souvenirs, and delicacies from local volunteer groups.

Asked if this is going to be the last big activity in support for the Leni-Kiko tandem in Cebu, Norch Van Honoridez, media officer of Cebu Youth for Leni, said that volunteers would host more campaign events before the May polls.

“Expect more big events from Cebu Youth for Leni because it’s still so far from May 9 and we expect to show the world the force of this campaign–the spirit of volunteerism so watch out for more,” said Honoridez.

Meanwhile, Aika Robredo did not stay much longer for the event as she cruised to the southern part of Cebu to woo voters of Cebu province’s first district at the open gymnasium of Barangay Tina-an, Naga.

John Pangilinan, brother of Senator Kiko Pangilinan, who is running for vice president in the coming elections, spoke on his behalf saying that Kiko’s 20 years of government experience with zero stain of corruption best equip him for the position.

Finally, Aika and John wrapped up their morning campaign by visiting Talisay City public market in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, which was awashed with various hues of pink.

“Tiyakin po natin ang usapan tao sa tao, kasing-kasing sa kasing-kasing…Ikwento po natin kung sino si Leni Robredo kung bakit siya ang nararapat, pag tulong-tulongan po nating lahat para madaog kita,” said Aika.

(Let us be true and talk person-to-person, heart-to-heart…let us talk about who Leni Robredo is and why she is deserving for the position, let us all help her so that we can win.)

Candidates only have 30 days remaining to boost their campaigns before election day where the country will choose their new leaders.

