Marcial survives 3 knockdowns to stop American foe in 4th round in Las Vegas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Olympic bronze medalist, Eumir Marcial fought back from three knockdowns to snatch a fourth-round technical knockout victory against American Isaiah Hart in Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 9, 2022 (April 10 Manila Time).

Eumir Marcial connected a left hook that staggered Hart in the fourth round, prompting the referee to stop the fight at the 47-second mark of the round.

Before that, Marcial got knocked down three times in the fight. Marcial hit the canvas in the opening round after getting hit with Hart’s right straight.

Marcial continued to push forward pummeling Hart with his combinations, but in the second round, he got knocked down again, getting tagged with the same punch. Marcial, again, fell on his back on the canvas after getting hit with Hart’s right straight.

In round three, Marcial kept pushing forward in desperation to score a knockdown. He managed to hit Hart with numerous combinations to the head and body, but the American was still standing on his foot throughout the round.

In round four, Marcial continued to pummel Hart with combinations, until a left hook staggered Hart. The American was groggy and was forced to lean against the ropes with Marcial about to throw more punches when the referee Raul Caiz Jr. stepped in and stopped the bout.

Hart was disgruntled about the stoppage as he was still defending himself despite being groggy from getting hit with Marcial’s left hook.

Nevertheless, the Filipino Olympian grabbed his second hard-earned victory in the pro boxing scene.

His pro debut fight in 2020 against Andrew Whitfield ended in a unanimous decision victory while last year, Marcial of Zamboanga who is fighting under MP Promotions’ banner clinched the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics after reaching the semifinals of the men’s middleweight boxing event.

Meanwhile, Hart suffered his third defeat with six wins, four knockouts, and one draw.

/dbs

