Mandaue CDRRMO keeps ‘blue alert’ status

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) remains under blue alert status despite Tropical Storm Agaton weakening into a Tropical Depression on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Karlo Cabahug, head of the CDRRMO research and planning division, said they remain under ‘blue alert’ status, which means that emergency response units are on standby and off duty personnel are on call.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Agaton may further weaken by Wednesday, April 13.

Cabahug said they have not recorded any untoward incidents due to the continuous rainfall during the weekend though they have responded to fire alarms at Paciencia Compound in barangay Tipolo on Sunday afternoon, April 10, and Atillo Compound in Barangay Subangdaku on Monday dawn, April 11.

He said aside from the outfall of the Butuanon River in barangay Paknaan, the water level of rivers and creeks in the city did not significantly rise.

He said only the sitio Pagatpatan in barangay Paknaan had experienced knee-level flooding.

Cabahug said they continue to monitor the track of Tropical Depression Agaton and Tropical Cyclone Malakas at the command center.

He added that their personnel continue to conduct roving and inspection in the city’s flood-prone areas, rivers and creeks.

/bmjo

