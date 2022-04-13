Mission accomplished for Heroes Adventure Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Organizers of the “Heroes Adventure Challenge: Race to Rebuild Limasawa” said they have already amassed almost a million pesos for the victims of Typhoon Odette in Limasawa Island in Leyte.

According to race organizer Theresa Mae Conson, they already gathered almost a million pesos to purchase construction materials to rebuild homes devastated by Typhoon Odette in Limasawa Island last December 16, 2021.

The race, organized by Active Hub in partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), currently has 1,500 participants, with the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) pledging 1,200 cadets to participate in the run, bike, and motorcycle non-competitive event.

The turnover of the construction materials is slated on April 29, 2022.

“This coming April 29, makaadto na gyud ta sa Limasawa through Philippine Navy to donate the construction materials for the Typhoon Odette victims. We asked the mayor what construction materials they need. There will be a ceremony there during the turn-over of the materials,” said Conson.

The non-competitive virtual event started last March 1, 2022. It had three separate disciplines; running, biking, and motorcycle ride.

/bmjo

