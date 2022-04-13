Gwen: Despite different choices, no conflict in 1Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – They may have different preferences for the Presidential race but officials of 1Cebu said there’s no tension or conflict among the party members.

1Cebu President, incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, said the group amicably settled their differences before formally announcing their endorsement for the Presidency of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Garcia, in a follow-up interview with local reporters, said there’s ‘no conflict’ with members of 1Cebu and Deputy House Speaker Rep. Pablo John Garcia.

Garcia also confirmed that 1Cebu candidates from Cebu’s 3rd district did not attended their General Assembly last Tuesday, April 12, ‘out of respect’ for Pablo John.

The governor on Tuesday announced that the province’s largest local party will be backing the UniTeam’s bid for the Malacañang.

As a result, Pablo John stepped down as the party’s Secretary-General since he will continue to support the presidential bid of Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso.

The party appointed Cebu 6th District Rep. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon as the newest Secretary-General. PJ, for his part, assured that he will continue supporting 1Cebu members for the local race.

During her speech after 1Cebu and UniTeam’s covenant signing, Garcia told their members that they needed time to make their endorsement on Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, public.

Pablo John has been vocal in his support of Domagoso. On the other hand, the governor’s daughter and son-in-law, Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco and Rep. Duke Frasco, openly supported Marcos.

“Gipaningkamutan nako nga kung magkadilainlain man ang among mga huna-huna, sa akong mga igsoon ug kanako, sa among pamilya, respetohay ta ug respetohan ko kana,” Garcia told 1Cebu members.

“We can agree to disagree. Above all, after all, we will always agree that we love each other, as brothers, as sisters, and as a family,” she added.

In the meantime, the governor disclosed that majority of 1Cebu candidates preferred to back Marcos and Duterte-Carpio for the upcoming elections.

“I can say yes, the next President would be BBM (Marcos) and the next Vice President would be Inday-Sara as they overwhelmingly topped that poll,” Garcia pointed out.

She was referring to 1Cebu’s first General Assembly held last January wherein an informal survey was conducted among members, asking who they will be voting for President and Vice President.

“That was your voice, and I took that into serious consideration. And yet, I could not immediately announce a decision that could not just be on a whim, given at any time that I wanted,” added Garcia.

Cebu is the country’s most-vote rich province, with over 3.2 million voters, including those from the three independent cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, expected to cast their ballots this May 9.

